23 Tipp schools included in Summer Works Programme

Pat Murphy
There is good news today for more than 20 schools in Tipperary as details of the 2022 Summer Works Programme have been announced.

The schools approved for the scheme include both Primary and Post-Primary and are dotted across the county.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the funding will be put to good use across the 23 schools.

“I’m glad that the Minister has brought forward this sanction of schools to allow them the opportunity to ensure that they can plan and implement the changes over the summer months.

“Money has been allocated for these schools to have a variety of works completed such as windows replaced, roofs repaired, mechanical and electrical installation and science labs in some of the schools.

School   Category
TIPPERARY JNR BN S Primary External Environment
BALLYCAHILL N S Primary Windows
SAN ISADOIR Primary Mechanical Works
SLIEVEARDAGH N S Primary Windows
ROSEGREEN N S Primary Windows
ARDFINNAN N S Primary Mechanical Works
TEMPLETUOHY N S Primary Mechanical Works
S N CLEIREACHAIN Primary Mechanical Works
S N ARD CROINE Primary External Environment
S N AN DROMA Primary External Environment
S N CILL SIOLAIN Primary Windows
BANSHA N S Primary Mechanical Works
PRESENTATION PRIMARY SCHOOL Primary Windows
Holy Trinity National School Primary Windows
C.B.S Thurles Post-Primary Roof Works
Árdscoil na mBráithre Post-Primary Mechanical Works
Patrician Presentation Post-Primary External Environment
St. Joseph’s CBS Nenagh Post-Primary Windows
St. Mary’s Secondary School Post-Primary Windows
Presentation Secondary School Post-Primary Roof Works
The Abbey School Post-Primary Roof Works
Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Post-Primary Mechanical Works
Cashel Community School Post-Primary Science Labs (incl Gas Works)