23 Tipp schools included in Summer Works Programme

There is good news today for more than 20 schools in Tipperary as details of the 2022 Summer Works Programme have been announced.

The schools approved for the scheme include both Primary and Post-Primary and are dotted across the county.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the funding will be put to good use across the 23 schools.

“I’m glad that the Minister has brought forward this sanction of schools to allow them the opportunity to ensure that they can plan and implement the changes over the summer months.

“Money has been allocated for these schools to have a variety of works completed such as windows replaced, roofs repaired, mechanical and electrical installation and science labs in some of the schools.