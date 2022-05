Tipperary accounted for just 1% of the complaints made to the Children’s Ombudsman in 2021.

The number of complaints soared by 79% to 2,126 last year – 21 of these were from the Premier County.

In all 908 were linked to Covid related issues like restrictions in schools, uncertainty over the Leaving Cert and supports for children with disabilities during the pandemic.

53% of complaints to the Children’s Ombudsman were related to education, with 10% of those about bullying.