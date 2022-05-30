184 Tipperary schools awarded funding for books and audio books

184 Tipperary schools have been awarded funding for the purchase of books, audio books and other media for literacy resource banks.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD today announced that payment of the €20 million will be provided this week to all recognised primary and post-primary schools in the Free Education Scheme.

This funding, which was just announced this morning, will assist schools to provide literacy-rich environments where learners have access to a variety of literacy resources that caters for all reading abilities.

All schools across the country are set to receive the payment based on student numbers in each school and at the same rate per of €21 per student for primary and post-primary schools.

In the Premier county 156 primary schools will get a combined allocation of €411,054, while 28 secondary schools will receive a total of €286,860.

This means overall Tipperary is set to get €697,914.

Commenting on the funding Minister Foley said that pupils need access to an array of books, in both print and online, that will encourage increased interaction and development of more positive attitudes toward reading.