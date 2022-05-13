All weather racecourse in Tipp will be a “game-changer”

A public consultation on the planned new all-weather track at Tipperary Racecourse will take place next week.

Members of the public are being invited to the Limerick Junction course to explore plans for the exciting new project which will bring a major boost to the area.

Manager of Tipperary Racecourse Andrew Hogan says while the project is still a long way from completion significant progress has been made.

“We appointed a design team in January – Tobin Consultants – and they’ve been working hard on the design.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everybody who wishes to see the plans next Tuesday evening the 17th between 4 and 7. It’s really exciting – this is going to be a world class facility. We really appreciate all the fantastic support we’ve got locally. Everybody seems to be behind this.”

Tipperary Racecourse will host in the region of 30 race meetings a year once the all-weather track is up and running.

The current track will continue to host national hunt meetings.

Andrew Hogan says it will be a huge boost for the area and for local trainers.

“It’s definitely a game changer…with the amount of people in the industry in Tipperary, they’ll be able to use this facility. Especially for people at the grass roots who don’t have access to world class gallops at home to be able to go five minutes down the road to use them and race.”