Tipperary meat plants struggling to secure staff

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says that meat factories across Tipp and the country are “finding it impossible to fill jobs to allow them to continue production”.

Addressing the Dáil, the independent deputy told the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, that “swift and decisive action” is needed to address the workforce shortage.

He claims that the primary problem is centred around work permits for migrant workers, and says efforts need to be stepped to get them fast-tracked.

Deputy Lowry also stated that the problem is “damaging the competitiveness of the industry”.

“I’ve been contacted by management of APB in Cahir and Nenagh, also from Roscrea – Rosderra Meats and Ashbourne Meats. They’re seriously concerned about the shortage of workers.

“Their problem centres around work permits. Unless work permits are fast tracked to allow non-European Union citizens to come to work in this country our meat factories will stumble into crisis.”