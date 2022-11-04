Tipperary CYPSC to hold Progressive Pathways Fair

A Progressive Pathways Fair for young people with additional support needs takes place in Tipperary next week.

This is the first local event of this type and aims to promote options for these young adults in the areas of further training, higher education and employment opportunities.

Tipperary’s CYPSC Coordinator, Ruairí Ó’Caisleáin says the need for such an event was identified in their 2022 – 2025 plan.

There will be over 30 employers, training agencies and support organisations on hand to assist young people with their career or education journey on the day.

The event is taking place on Thursday November 16th in the Anner Hotel in Thurles between 10 and 1.

www.tipperarychildrenandyoungpeoplesservices.ie