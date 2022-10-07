Tipperary bucks the trend in Live Reg figures

Tipperary was the only county to show a decrease in the numbers on the Live Register in the last 12 months.

According to the Central Statistics Office there were 5,845 people on the Register in the Premier at the end of last month

At the end of September 2021 that figure stood at 5,917 – a drop of just over 1%.

However this compare1 with increases of nearly 27% in Clare and over 23% in Kerry.

Nationally the seasonally adjusted figure at the end of September stood at 184,100 – a decrease of 1% on the August figures.