Tipp to get spin-off from Kilkenny jobs announcement

Tipperary could benefit from an expansion by financial services firm State Street.

The company has announced 400 new jobs to bring its workforce in Kilkenny to 1,000 as it develops a new cybersecurity and technology unit in Ireland.

The company will be hiring for experienced and graduate roles in the likes of cybersecurity and data analytics.

State Street’s country lead for Ireland, Tadhg Young, staff there will have the chance for a hybrid working model.

“If you look at the surrounding counties of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Laois, Tipperary and elsewhere Kilkenny is a fantastic location. It’s a gateway city almost to Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Cork.”

“People can work anywhere and I don’t think we’re going to be expecting them to be going into the office five days a week in these roles or in the existing roles we have.