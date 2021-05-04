Tipp company involved in Liverpool music gig urges Irish Government to follow suit on pilot events

A Tipperary company has played a key role in overseeing a pilot music event in Liverpool which attracted 5,000 people over the weekend.

Ryans Cleaning, based in Thurles, oversaw event cleaning at Sefton Park on Sunday where the crowds were welcomed back as part of efforts to see how large gatherings can be accommodated in a safe manner.

Tickets for the event were only activated for people who returned proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

General Manager of Ryans Cleaning, Aisling Ryan, is pleased with how it went and is urging the Irish Government to set up pilot events here.

“It can definitely be done in Ireland – there’s no reason why it couldn’t and the sooner we get an event like this to happen in Ireland the better because it will show how we can run events safely and help get our industry back up and running which is badly needed. It’s been down for over 12 months now so the sooner we get back up and going the better.”