Templemore gets 24 hour ATM a year after bank withdrawal

Templemore is set to have a 24 hour ATM for the first time since the closing of the bank.

The area has been without a service for the last year when Bank of Ireland closed, and the community have no ATM access in the evenings and night at present.

Councillor Eddie Moran says this has impacted on businesses as passing trade is hampered.

He says that while the local shops and pubs have been providing the service there was a need for an on street facility.

Councillor Moran told Tipp FM that the banks showed little interest at the time to help establish one so the local Credit Union stepped up:

“This is great news for Templemore and surrounding areas and I hope people will support our great Credit Union in Templemore.”

“It’s on the main street… you can’t miss it.”

” In fairness to them they [the Credit Union] got together, and they’ve a great team there… and it will be run by the Brinks.”