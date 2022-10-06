Tánaiste says government committed to funding future development in Clonmel

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment has been urged to ensure the success of the Questum Centre in Clonmel is built upon.

Senator Garret Ahearn pointed out to the Tánaiste that the facility at Ballingarrane Science and Technology Park in the town is at full capacity.

The second phase of the site is due to be developed by Tipperary County Council and the IDA.

He highlighted to Leo Varadkar the need for more space at the site.

“We’re in a situation in Clonmel due to our own success really where the phase one Questum building is completely full. Essentially the quicker phase two of Questum on the Ballingarrane site is done the better for the region. Clonmel has a steep history of creating employment – large companies coming in.

“It’s just the concern would be when you move from your Ministerial role to hopefully the Taoiseach that you would prioritise that site going forward.

In reply Leo Varadkar said the government is fully committed to funding future development in Clonmel and Tipperary in general.

“I think its fair to say that Clonmel has a great reputation as a place to invest and a place to grow. We see it with Abbott, we see it with Boston Scientific and with MSD as well. That’s one of the reasons why the IDA acquired new lands around Clonmel so that we can get further investment into the town and into South Tipperary.

“We plan under the Regional Property Programme to develop that site and make it available and secure another significant investment for Clonmel and Tipperary so I’ll keep it on my radar.”