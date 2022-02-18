Tánaiste questioned over housing supply as he launches midwest jobs plan in Nenagh

The Tánaiste has launched a Regional Enterprise Plan in Nenagh this morning, which is likely to bring €20 million of investment to the mid-west region.

Leo Varadkar launched the plan at Nenagh’s Civic Offices this morning, alongside junior enterprise ministers Damien English and Robert Troy.

It’s the first of nine regional plans to be published, with the Tánaiste promising €180 million in total investment.

Leo Varadkar was asked by Tipp FM whether the difficulties facing workers in finding accommodation will hinder the potential of the mid-west economy.

“Despite the pandemic over 20,000 new homes were built in Ireland last year. 30,000 began construction in the past year and nearly 40,000 went through planning permission. It’s just not enough yet and we need to do everything we can to speed that up and ensure there are more homes of all sorts for people to rent or buy in all parts of Ireland.

“And it’s very evident that we need to see more homes being built not just in around our cities, but in towns like Nenagh, Thurles, Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir. Because there’s going to be a lot of increased population and increased employment in these towns.”