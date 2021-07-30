Submissions invited on County Development Plan

People are being invited to have their say on the draft County Development Plan from today.

The plan is a draft framework which includes policies for Tipperary County Council on climate action, housing, tourism, employment, and much more, between 2022 and 2028.

From today until October 15th, people are being invited to view the plan online and have their say on the detail included.

Senior Planner at Tipperary County Council, Nuala O’Connell, explains how people can make their views known.

“It’s published on the website – www.tipperarycoco.ie/cdp – and submissions can be made either online directly on the website, by email to [email protected] or by post to either of the main planning offices in Nenagh or Clonmel.”