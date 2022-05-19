Significant works in store for Thurles over the coming months

Plans for Phase 2 of the development of Liberty Square should be ready in the coming months.

Significant work has already been carried out in the heart of the town with the focus now turning towards the top half of the Square.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Seamus Hanafin says the plans should be ready for public viewing sometime around September.

“I look forward to seeing those plans and finishing Liberty Square.

“They will be going on public display and people will have an opportunity to see them and comment on them.

“I suppose the important point about this is that funding is already in place to carry out the work so hopefully once we get the designs approved we will be able to move and complete the works on Liberty Square.

Cllr Hanafin says every effort will be made to avoid disruption during ongoing works in Thurles over the coming year and a half.

He says it will be a busy time but the need for these works to be carried out on a phased basis is key.

“We’ve a significant amount of work going on in Thurles over the next 12 to 18 months to follow up on the work that’s already been done.

“We have Phase 2 of Slievenamon Road will have to be done and there’s also work on Kickham Street and the approach road coming into Thurles that way. All of that work and any work being done on Liberty Square will all need to be done on a phased basis to make sure we minimise the level of disruption in our town.”