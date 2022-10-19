RTE programme under fire for Clogheen feature

Local residents and businesses in Clogheen are angered by the way the area was portrayed in a recent RTE programme.

The “This Week” report focused on the issues facing rural villages and in particular the pressures facing small businesses.

Local Councillor Marie Murphy says portraying Clogheen in a negative way on the national airwaves was hard for people to listen to.

“Asses and carts – you’re talking about stuff like that – they’re gone with 40 or 50 years.

“I don’t know why they were talking about the past. You have to talk about the future and there has been investment into the Clogheen area. There is plenty of things happening around Clogheen.

“We live in a beautiful area and we need to be promoting that in a positive way and that was certainly not done by the piece on Sunday last.”