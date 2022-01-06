Rialto Digital and Enterprise Hub allocated over €1 million

Significant funding has been approved for a project in Nenagh which will see a disused cinema replaced by a digital and enterprise hub.

€1.2 million has been allocated to transform the Rialto site on Banba Square under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

The building was purchased some time ago by Tipperary County Council as part of plans for the historic and cultural quarter of the town.

Local Councillor Seamie Morris describes it as a very worthwhile project for Nenagh.

“They’re talking about town houses and they’re talking about enterprise hubs.

“They’re talking about using up the brown-field site behind the hub which will include a new streetscape.

“Already there’s work going on in that street behind it – you know obviously we have the traffic management plan going on in the town so this is all fitting in perfectly to the massive amount of positive news for Nenagh.”