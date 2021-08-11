PUP numbers in Tipperary continue to fall

Just under 4,000 people remain on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary, as the country slowly emerges from Covid-19 restrictions.

Numbers receiving the emergency payment continue to drop every week, but 157,000 people are still receiving the PUP this week.

At its peak in early May of last year, 18,500 people in Tipperary alone were receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

This week, the tally in the Premier County is 3,758 – 167 fewer than last week as the indoor hospitality sector slowly finds its feet after months of closure.

Over 325,000 people have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since February, with the greatest reduction in the last week in the Accommodation and Food Services sector

Over 157,000 people across the country remain in receipt of the PUP this week, at a cost of €46.7 million.

People are being reminded the payment will be gradually reduced over a six month period, starting next month until February 2022, to align it with the standard jobseekers payments.