Nua Healthcare expansion to create local jobs

Nua Healthcare Services has announced 31 new jobs for Tipperary.

The organisation already employs more than 2,000 people nationally and due to ongoing growth is creating 470 new roles to be filled this year.

They provide Residential, Supported Living, Day and Community Outreach Services to both Children and Adults with a range of complex support requirements.

The roles are in general nursing, psychiatric nursing, psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioural and occupational therapists, assistant support workers and social care workers.

Chief Operating Officer for Nua Shane Kenny says the care support roles in particular are open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before.

It is hoped that these jobs will be attractive to people with a keen interest in making a positive contribution to their communities in Tipperary.