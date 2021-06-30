New Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Cathaoirleach says N24 upgrade is vital

Housing and the N24 are top priorities for Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan who has been elected as the Cathaoirleach for the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

The Fine Gael representative feels funding for the N24 project needs to be kept front and centre.

Councillor Hourigan says it would help to bring people and jobs to Tipp Town, while also improving its prospects as a place to live and work.

“The key issue will be the delivery of the N24. I feel that will be a key factor in supporting this district – it’s vital.

“We have a high percentage of HGVs going through Tipperary Town on the N24 main street and this traffic congestion has had a very negative, and is continuing to have a negative impact on businesses and tourism on the town.

“It’s being progressed along, but it’s just to keep it firmly on the agenda and you know, we’re at the planning stage now at the moment, it has gone out to public consultation, but the funding is the key thing, so just to keep the pressure on.”