MSD plan major expansion at Tipperary plant

Up to 300 construction jobs could be created in Tipperary as pharmaceutical giant MSD has announced plans for a new €140 million manufacturing facility in Tipperary.

It will be linked to its existing plant at Ballydine between Kilsheelan and Carrick on Suir.

According to planning documents lodged with Tipperary County Council, the project would take 18 months to complete.

MSD employs 2,700 here in Ireland with 500 of those employed at the Company’s facility in Tipperary.

This new development is required due to what MSD say is the shortage within its worldwide manufacturing capabilities to produce small volume, highly effective drugs.

The proposed facility is referred to as a pilot plant for its manufacture of pharmaceutical ingredients.

According to plans, the new facility would be approximately 3,266 square metres in size and would be linked to one of its existing manufacturing buildings.

The new facility could provide a small number of highly specialised permanent jobs in addition to 500 already employed at the site, with a further 300 jobs during the construction phase.