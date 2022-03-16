McGrath says people will become ill due to gas and electricity price hikes

News that Bord Gáis is set to increase its bills next month has been described as insanity.

The cost of gas is set to go up by 39% and 27% for electricity.

The company is ending its ‘winter price pledge’ and the changes will take effect from 15 April.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says the increase will have a significant impact on consumers and businesses.

“They can’t take it because jobs will be lost, businesses will close.

“And above all people will get sick in the houses from cold and literally malnutrition. They won’t be able to cook meals.

“It’s just a choice between getting food on the table or staying warm.

“And all the prices of food is going up because manufacturing it all needs either oil or electricity.”