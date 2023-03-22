Major jobs boost for South Tipp

100 new jobs are to be created in South Tipperary.

SEPAM – a family-owned Engineering and Construction company – is expanding its workforce at their head office in Clonmel.

Recruitment has already commenced for the new jobs which will include design engineering, commercial and administration.

SEPAM was founded in 1976 and now has offices in China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UK and India.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn says it’s a huge vote of confidence for Clonmel and the entire county.

“The fact that they’ve announced an increase of jobs in their company of 100 is hugely significant for their head office in Clonmel. This is a company that’s been quite successful across the world – but for them to decide to expand their head office just shows the confidence and support they have for the employment and the workforce in the Clonmel region.”

Chairman Gus Kearney says this planned expansion is very important for the long-term growth and continued development of the company which he founded in 1976.

Gus met with the Taoiseach this week to outline SEPAM’s plans along with local Senator Garret Ahearn.

Senator Ahearn says regional jobs growth is very important.

“As spokesperson for Fine Gael on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Affairs its really important that when we see growth figures and employment figures – we’re at 2.6 million people working right across the country – that we see that growth in regional areas. So an announcement of 100 jobs to come to Clonmel is very significant and hugely welcomed.”