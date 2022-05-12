Major jobs boost for Cashel

Waystone is creating up to 100 new jobs in Tipperary.

The company is a leading provider to the asset management industry.

This project is supported by the Government and the IDA with representatives from both present at the launch in Cashel this morning.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming spoke of the workforce at Waystone.

“What I have found extraordinary arriving here today is the young workforce and the gender balance. Normally when I go to financial services sectors around Ireland it generally tends to be a lot of men in suits.

“So this is a completely different situation more representative of Ireland. It’s really great to see jobs outside of Dublin.”