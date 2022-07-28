Major expansion for North Tipp company

A Nenagh company is looking to take on an additional 100 staff

The Lunch Bag makes and distributes healthy lunches for school children from their base at the Lisbunny Industrial Estate in the town.

Having relocated to the Premier County in 2020 the company has been expanding ever since.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says the new positions are a welcome boost for the area.

“100 new jobs are going to be available and they’re having an open day on August 5th so anybody who is interested should contact them or turn up on the open day because these are opportunities for many different people.

“Particularly people who have kids going to school who would like to work certain hours or other people in the locality who would jobs that in many ways are quite flexible.”