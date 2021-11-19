Lowry – It’s time to give Tipperary Town back to the people

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan has given a commitment that a by-pass of Tipperary Town will be built in advance of the upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction.

Deputy Michael Lowry raised the issue with the Minister in the Dáil yesterday highlighting Eamon Ryan’s previous positive comments on the much needed by-pass.

Residents and businesses alike in Tipp Town have long been campaigning for traffic to be taken away from the town centre.

The Transport Minister was again in support of such a move when questioned by Michael Lowry yesterday.

“The town is suffering from really heavy volumes of freight traffic going right through the centre on the Main Street – the town is dominated by that through traffic.

“So I think – and I’ve often said to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), and am glad to put on the record again here in the Dáil, that in looking at the upgrade from the Cahir to Limerick Junction route which is what they have been commissioned to do, we should look at the option and should proceed with a bypass of Tipperary Town first and foremost which could as the road is later developed be part of a wider upgrade of the road.”

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed Eamon Ryan’s continued support for putting Tipp Town first.

“I have to acknowledge that the Minister from the time that I made a proposal to him and to this House that the Tipperary Town bypass would be prioritised and would be the start of any project on the N24 and I welcome the fact that he has informed the TII of his priority in that regard.

“I think today’s commitment by the Minister is a good day for Tipperary Town and I really think that its time to give Tipperary Town back to the people of the town.”