Lowry questions why TDs who had been demanding pubs reopen voted against new legislation

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry was among those to support the Governments proposals for the resumption of indoor dining.

The legislation led to a lengthy debate with the Dáil sitting until after 3am.

The Thurles TD was the only member of regional group to back the proposals.

He says he made the decision in an effort to get the 260,000 people employed in the hospitality sector back to work.

Speaking on Tipp Today Deputy Lowry questioned other TDs stance on the issue.

“People gave a long time last year roaring and shouting and demanding that wet pubs and restaurants be allowed to reopen.”

“Effectively most of those people who were making that call turned around yesterday evening and voted against the legislation. I found it difficult to understand – I assessed it on my own and felt it was the correct and proper thing to do.”