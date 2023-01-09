Local company says there’s a major increase in offers of blended work

The number of job posts in Ireland offering potential employees remote or hybrid working is continuing to rise according to a Tipperary based company.

A new report from Zoom and Roscrea headquartered FRS Recruitment shows Irish job ads promising blended working increased by 43 per cent over the past year.

IT, accounting and finance sectors are the main ones where remote or hybrid working options are being offered.

General Manager at FRS Recruitment, Lynne McCormack says Irish workers’ priorities are changing.

“They’ve seen how they experienced new ways of working first hand and how they adapted to that. And they want to continue that in a more permanent way into the future.”