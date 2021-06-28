Kontex jobs announcement a vote of confidence in Tipperary

Tipperary town and the county as a whole will continue to attract new jobs and investment.

That’s the prediction from the founder of a global company which has today announced the creation of 75 new jobs between Tipp Town and Dublin.

Kontex – which offers cyber security to businesses – was formed in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin with a regional office in Tipperary and an ever-growing international presence where they serve global and local clients with leading cybersecurity services.

Speaking to Tipp Today this morning, Patrick O’Callaghan, founder and Managing Director at Kontex says he is confident that the County and Tipp town in particular will continue to attract employment.

“I think from talking to various politicians – you know we recently caught up with Leo Varadkar and his comments were very reassuring about Tipp Town and county.”

“I do think more of an embracement for rural Ireland will happen. I strongly feel positive things are ahead for the county.”