Kelly questions government ability to tackle spiralling cost of living

A package of supports to help with the rising cost of living will be announced by government later.

A Cabinet sub-committee’s meeting to sign-off on measures, which are likely to include an extension to the fuel allowance season and a potential doubling of the 100 euro energy credit.

Yesterday, the Tánaiste said they’ll aim to make sure there’s something for everyone in the announcement.

But Labour Party leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly, is questioning the government’s ability to get it right.

“What they need to do is have a whole of government approach in relation to this.

“We actually need a new Budget – we need a mini Budget. We’ve done them before in times of crisis and we need one now.

“They’ve been very late to the table, very slow and I don’t expect them to actually put together a package that’s going to effect those on low incomes and middle incomes that are being really badly hit by the cost of living.”