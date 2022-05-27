Jobs announcement for West Tipp

There’s positive news on the jobs front for County Tipperary.

Integrity – a leading global IT consultancy in the life science industry – is expanding its business in Ireland.

The news that it is setting up its European headquarters in Cashel has been welcomed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“Going to create new jobs which will be extremely welcome and of course this comes on top of 100 new jobs that are going to be located in Cashel – that was announced by Waystone only earlier in the month.

“So this very much is Government plans coming together – we believe in balance regional development. We want there to be 2.5 million people at work in Ireland – more than ever before – but crucially we want to make sure that all those jobs are in Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway. We want to make sure they’re in all parts of Ireland.”