Job opportunities for Tipperary farm workers

FRS Farm Relief is looking to recruit additional farm workers in Tipperary to join their workforce by providing farm support for three months in a bid to support farming communities in the county.

On top of guaranteed pay based on hours, workers will have opportunities to earn extra and avail of benefits such as localized work built around their geographic location, helping workers to progress their skills and career, and additional training.

Work and farm will be matched to the worker’s skills and preferences, and duties include milking, operation of farming machinery such as tractors, loaders, quads, and other machinery, calving duties, including calf rearing, as well as general farm work such as feeding, bedding, and herding.

Any workers interested in taking up these openings or requiring further information should email Niall Dervan at [email protected] or visit the FRS website frsfarmrelief.ie/careers