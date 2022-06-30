Information event at Carrick digital hub

Anyone considering remote or hybrid working is invited to Carrick on Suir this afternoon.

The Stable Lane Digital Hub is located at No.23 New Street and will be open from 12:30pm – 2pm this lunch time.

CEO Aisling O’Connor says that in some ways the pandemic has helped the hub to grow, but they have had a consistent stream of clients over the last few years.

She told Tipp FM that attendees will get a professional picture taken for their website, or LinkedIn profile and get to view their many facilities.

“Our meeting room facilities… have been very popular throughout the lockdowns and post Covid as well.

“We have a meeting space available… for our co-workers and for our office clients they can use the meeting rooms free of charge.”

In terms of clients at Stable Lane, they range from those who’ve relocated to locals working internationally.

A number of the clients are working for tech firms in Australia, the US, and the UK, but having the remote working site available means they can remain in Tipperary.

She says that for anyone wanting to try out the space a voucher initiative announced this week is helping people to do that.

” The free voucher scheme that’s been launched this week for any business or trader or anybody in business who needs co-working space. They are entitled to three free days co-working thanks to this initiative.”

“There’s no catch anybody who is in business is entitled to this.”

This can be booked online at the Connected Hubs website