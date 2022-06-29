Increased demand for local soup kitchen services

A County Tipperary community soup kitchen saw an increase in people needing support during and after the pandemic.

Volunteer with the Clonmel organisation, Ina Doyle, says the need for their services has grown significantly as a result of the rising cost of living.

She told Tipp Today that she has many families who are unable to make ends meet and people from all walks of life need help in the area.

Ina predicts that many people will face the hard choice of paying their bills or putting food on the table as prices rise.

“It’s a mixture of people. They might be addicts, people under severe pressure, people with mortgage problems, or rent problems. Everyday stuff.

“It’s going to get worse. The price of food, electricity, oil, diesel, petrol. People are not going to have enough to live on. They’ll either pay their bills if they can, and that’s only if. Or, they’ll put food on the table. That’s the choice.”