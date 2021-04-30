Huge demand for reopening of hair salons in Tipperary

A Tipperary hairdresser says that everybody is mad to get back into salons after a closure of over four months.

As part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions on May 10th, hairdressers and salons can reopen for the first time this year by appointment only.

Bernie Hurley manages Brush ‘n’ Blush hair salon in Ballina, and says they’re already experiencing significant demand for those early appointments.

She’s excited to return to work on Monday week.

“It’s nearly five months now since anyone would have gotten their hair done really.”

“It’s just one of those things isn’t it – even when you get up in the morning and look in the mirror if the hair isn’t right you’re kind of always on the back foot so I think everyone at this stage is just trying to get in and get it sorted.”