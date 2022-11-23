Hoteliers say Tipperary tourism jobs need protection

There needs to be action to protect over 5,000 people employed in the tourism sector in Tipperary.

Hotel and guesthouse owners from the county recently met with local political representatives to discuss challenges facing the tourism sector as 2023 approaches.

Businesses throughout the country remain in recovery mode and Colm Neville, Chair of the South East Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says everything must be done to secure tourism livelihoods.

Speaking to Deputy Mattie McGrath and Cllr. Mairín McGrath he reminded them that in Tipperary tourism accounts for 5400 of jobs and €120m of revenue annually.

On top of the increasing energy costs, and staff shortages, Neville stressed the importance of the 9% Tourism VAT rate and how this is the right rate for long-term sustainable development.