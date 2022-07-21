Hiccup for Tipperary Racecourse expansion plans

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has raised concerns about plans for an all-weather racecourse in Tipperary.

A planning application was lodged with the County Council earlier this month for a major development at Tipperary Racecourse.

The course runs alongside the N24 in the West Tipp village of Limerick Junction.

The fact that it’s on the main Waterford – Limerick road is a concern for Transport Infrastructure Ireland who have made a submission to Tipperary County Council.

They feel the application is at variance with official policy in relation to control of development on or affecting national roads.

The authority feels insufficient data has been submitted with the planning application to show that the proposed development will not have a detrimental impact on the capacity, safety or operational efficiency of the national road network in the vicinity of the site

They have asked that a Road Safety Audit be carried out by an independent qualified engineer, with the developer – Tipperary Racecourse – liable for the cost.

Any recommendations arising from that would then have to be incorporated into the proposed development.

If finally given the green light the €18 million project would be Ireland’s second all-weather track and would bring an extra 20 meetings a year to the Limerick Junction course.