Government funding will keep Tipp Post Offices open

The Government’s €30 million funding package will help avert the closure of Post Offices in Tipperary.

That’s the view of local Senator Garret Ahearn who says the €10 million a year over the next three years will support a sustainable nationwide Post Office network.

It will go towards Community Banking, e-commerce and maintaining Government services in outlets, like social welfare or dog licenses.

Senator Ahearn told the Upper House that local post masters have given a positive response to the funding.

“I’ve spoken to local post masters at home and they’re thrilled with the news. They would actually say that the decision that’s been made by Government is going to save post offices in Tipperary.

“That’s the fact of it and the fact that this is the first time in the history of government where we are providing direct funding to post masters to recognise the role that they play in my county of Tipperary.”