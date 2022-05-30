Fuel prices could be at 80c per litre says Deptuy McGrath

It’s being claimed that fuel prices could drop to 80 cent a litre , if the Government acted to cut excise duties.

The coalition is said to be working on a new series of measures to address the cost of living.

However the Rural Independent TD’s say the finance minister could act more quickly by cutting VAT and excise on petrol and diesel.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath says cuts need to happen now.

“We need the Government to cut their VAT in a meaningful way. Some countries are down to 80c per litre. That’s where we could be.”