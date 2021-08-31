Film and TV studio planned for Nenagh

Plans have been unveiled for a multi-million euro TV and film studio in Nenagh which aims to attract the biggest international production companies.

Silver Rock Studios has submitted ‘Phase 1’ plans to Tipperary County Council to redevelop the site of the old Rorer pharmaceutical plant at Lisbunny Industrial Estate.

The Phase 1 plans, which have already cost €0.5m to get this far in the planning stage, consist of 70,000 sq. ft. of sound stages and over 90,000 sq. ft. of workshops, production support and training facility.

In keeping with Nenagh’s progressive urban regeneration plans, Silver Rock Studios will be a Nearly Net-Zero (nZeb) Carbon Energy Building.

The €30m project would generate 250 construction jobs, and at least another 250 full-time roles in the studio when complete.

President and Founder of Silver Rock Studios, Andy Egan, spent some of his childhood in Nenagh and also lived in Coolbaun. His father set up Ormond Tool Hire on William St in Nenagh with Des Treacy 40 years ago.

Andy is hopeful that Phase 1 will be complete next summer:

“Nenagh is the perfect setting for Silver Rock Studios due to its central location in Ireland, its excellent motorway infrastructure, proximity to Lough Derg, and access to Shannon Airport. The diverse range of idyllic green landscapes and historical features for filming locations along with the warmth and reception received from the people of Nenagh underpinned our decision.”

“Studio space is at a premium across Europe, and Ireland is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity. I would like to thank Tipperary County Council for their support and enthusiasm for the project, and particularly Alan Kelly TD, who once he became aware of the project, was dedicated to bringing it to Nenagh, plus Screen Ireland and the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who have also been very supportive throughout.”

Labour Leader Alan Kelly was on hand to help launch the plans at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

He’s been discussing the proposal with Andy Egan for much of the last two years

“Over 22 months ago Andy Egan walked into my office to discuss the idea of creating a large-scale film studio in Nenagh. I said I would do everything I could to support him. We have worked collaboratively and extensively on the project ever since. This has involved finding the site on Dublin Road in Nenagh, getting support from Government departments and agencies and working closely with Tipperary Co Co along with a range of other local and national stake holders.

“It has been an exciting period despite the very difficult working environment due to the restrictions of Covid during this period. I am delighted that we have reached the point now where Silver Rock is applying for planning permission for phase one of their film & television studios. Put simply this project has the potential to be one of the biggest ever to come to county Tipperary. It has the capacity to create hundreds of direct and indirect sustainable jobs and it can put our county and particularly the town of Nenagh on the map on a worldwide stage.

“I have been particularly impressed to learn of Silver Rocks plans for the training of both of new students, but also retraining for local people to be able to work within a new industry sector. I would also like to thank Mr Tony Donlon and United Metals Ltd for all their work and efforts to date in getting the project to this stage. There is a long road to travel and many challenges ahead but working with the Silver Rock team, I will keep everyone informed as the project matures through the different stages.”

Silver Rock Studios is a new company which has just unveiled its online presence with a website (www.silverrockstudios.com), as well as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.