End of the line for Dromineer based water park

A Lough Derg outdoor business has had to close its inflatable water park as it can’t find an insurance provider that will offer cover.

Aqua Splash, based at Dromineer, saw its existing policy expire at midnight, meaning that 15-20 young staff have had to be let go.

The existing insurance provider has pulled out of the Irish market, and recent efforts to find an alternative abroad didn’t come to fruition.

Owner of Aqua Splash, Stephen Fitzgerald, says insurance premiums had jumped in recent years even before their insurance provider decided to stop working with water parks.

“We only had one claim in the last five years which is very good for an activity like ours. We have a good track record with safety which is to the highest order here all the time – it’s our number one priority. The claim we have is still pending – the insurance is just fighting it.”

“We look after the place – we run the place right. Everything is up to scratch here. It’s a shame they’re painting all the water parks with one brush.”