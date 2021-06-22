Economic benefit of N24 to Tipperary highlighted in the Seanad

A Tipperary Senator is pushing for the Tipperary Town bypass to be part of the overall N24 works and to remain a priority.

There has been growing support for the project from Government in recent months.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn raised the issue in the Seanad this morning, saying that this is a primary route between Limerick and Waterford – connecting the two cities and also linking through Europe via Rosslare.

“80% of this road goes through Tipperary. It has a knock on effect for the economic element of the county.”

“The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath, the vice-chairperson of the Council Mary Hanna Hourigan and myself are meeting with the Tánaiste today to discuss the development of Tipperary from an economic point of view and certainly from his role as Minister for Enterprise and Trade where Tipperary can go going forward and this is a huge part of that development.”

Senator Ahearn said that the people of Tipperary want this commitment and he urged people to see what route options are available at a public consultation on Friday at 3pm.

The concerns raised will now be brought back to the Minister for Transport, but Senator Ahearn was assured by Minister of State Colm Brophy that relieving the congestion in Tipp Town is a priority and that the works will have many benefits.

“I’m familiar with the congestion in Tipperary Town and I can fully understand the Senator’s concerns.”

“The proposed N24 Waterford to Cahir project will consist of approximately 60 kilometres of road improvement works.”

“Both projects would aim to enhance regional accessibility and improve connectivity between Limerick and Waterford.”

“The N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project would also provide the opportunity to provide better connectivity to public transport through direct access to train stations in Cahir and Limerick Junction which would encourage the use of public transport in the area.”