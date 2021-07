The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is at its lowest level ever.

Just over 192,000 people are getting the PUP this week – the first time it’s dipped below 200,000.

4,647 of these are in Tipperary compared to 4,898 last week.

The peak in Tipp was over 18,500 in May of last year.

The payment was introduced in March 2020 as an emergency measure.