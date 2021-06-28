Cybersecurity provider Kontex is to create 75 new jobs in Tipperary and Dublin.

Kontex are recruiting across several cybersecurity domains including Information Governance, Cloud Architecture, Managed Security Services, Incident Response, Data Analytics and Security Engineering.

Founded in 2015 Kontex operates in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands and currently employs 55 cybersecurity professionals.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says its fantastic news for Tipp Town.

“Half of those 75 jobs are going to be based in Tipperary Town and this is really significant because it shows the potential that we all believe Tipp Town has.”

“It shows the faith and the belief that the company has in the region in terms of employment. Also in terms of its geographical base – in a very good location so close to Limerick city and also close to Shannon airport and to the main Cork – Dublin road.”

“So this is a really significant day for the town and the community.”