Cullinan: Lidl chicken prices totally unsustainable

Farmers will meet Lidl tomorrow to discuss the below-cost selling of food.

The Irish Farmers Association – led by Toomevara’s Tim Cullinan – says its members are angry over the supermarket offering a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49, which it describes as ‘totally unsustainable’.

Following farmers protests in Cavan and Monaghan last week, they want the cost pressures they’re under recognised.

Association President Tim Cullinan says they want the price of meat increased.

“What we’re looking for here is a price increase going back to the processors who in turn will pass that price back to primary producers – the farmers across all sectors.

“You know this has to happen immediately or what we’re going to have is the exodus of poultry, pig and its only last week farmers have been telling me of a number of horticulture farmers who are giving up the ghost completely.”