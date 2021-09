The number on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment decreased by 6,000 in the past week.

This includes a drop of 164 in Tipperary.

Almost one third of the people who came off the payment and returned to work last week are involved in the hospitality sector.

There are currently just over 143,000 people in receipt of the payment, a 70 percent decrease on the peak of 602,000 seen in May of last year.

The number in Tipperary stands at 3,344 this week – it peaked at just over 18,500 in May, 2020.