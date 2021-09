The number claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has fallen by just over 100 in the past week.

3,242 people in the Premier County were among over 140,000 nationally who received the payment yesterday.

From next week, recipients will get €50 less in their PUP payment.

The maximum weekly rate of €350 will fall to €300 with further cuts set to happen in November and February.

Students also received their final payment under the scheme yesterday.