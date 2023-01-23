Carrick still reeling from job loss announcement

Carrick on Suir is a forgotten town when it comes to employment.

That’s the claim being made by local Fianna Fáil Councillor Kieran Bourke in the wake of the announcement that Corman Miloko is to close in June with the loss of 31 jobs.

The Belgian – Irish company which produces dairy spreads and butterfat products say the decision was as a result of a reduction in the volume of business contracted at the facility in recent years.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Bourke said Carrick on Suir was now very much a satellite town for employers in other urban centres.

“From an employment view Carrick is a forgotten town.

“Even if you look at the strategies with Tipperary County Council in relation to employment and enterprise they concentrate on Nenagh in the north of the county and Clonmel in the south of the county.

“Whether we like it or not times have changed, we move on. Carrick is a satellite town.”

The union representing workers at the Corman Miloko plant in Carrick on Suir is hopeful they can be redeployed to other sections of the Tirlán group.

UNITE regional officer Eoin Drummey hopes that Tirlán – which employs 2,000 people in Ireland – can redeploy the Carrick workers to other plants such as Ballyragget in Kilkenny.

“We have a number of members that would be working in the lab a technicians, you have the production side of it.

“So you would expect that it would be appropriate within the formal discussions that in the event that there are opportunities for redeployment that our members would be red-circled and given those opportunities going forward.”