Burgess highlights need for remote working hub in Cashel

There has been a call for the old motor tax office in Cashel to become a remote working hub.

Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess says that in order for Cashel to continue to improve its attractiveness as a place to both live and work people must have a space like this in the near future.

Councillor Burgess says work is on-going to bring fibre connection to the area but in order to expediate this a location must be found.

He told Tipp FM the old Motor Tax office would be ideal.

“This is something we are going to pursue more, it’s in the centre of town it has ample space and it has all the necessary services there and it’s been closed since the motor tax office unfortunately closed back in 2014.”