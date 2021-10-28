Browne urges Tipp people to take part in Sinn Féin survey

Sinn Féin have launched a cost of living survey, which they are encouraging people to take part in.

It looks at things like the cost of rent, childcare, energy bills and household expenses.

Speaking at the launch, Tipperary TD Martin Browne said that the Budget didn’t support families and workers enough.

He said that the survey results will help Sinn Féin to understand how the rising costs of living are affecting people.

The survey can be accessed here https://www.surveymonkey.com/survey-taken/?sm=AV_2FeDa4DYrgeTLtgPYrBPnd6Ihw2Wo57dN1WRLlHxlC9L_2FNd5zMqr4awB_2BD7cNKZGL19XLfXUmqxcUBJy9qHh_2B13PpAb6JqrTvSQ76sSSTY_3D