Browne praises efforts of hospitality sector in Cahir, Cashel and Tipp Town

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has added his voice to criticism of the decision to postpone the reopening of indoor dining on July 5th.

The Cashel based Deputy says businesses and young people are being penalised for the government’s failure to devise contingency plans.

Speaking in the Dáil Martin Browne also praised the efforts of local businesses in coping with the restrictions.

“In my locality of Cashel, Cahir and Tipperary we have seen some of the vibrancy of these towns return.”

“The continuation of support for this vibrancy is crucial given that these towns have a heavy reliance on the tourism industry that has been severely curtailed and much uncertainty remains.”

“I’d like to commend each and every business that are putting their best foot forward and are going to great lengths to add colour and vitality to these towns. They are working in a highly responsible way and should be facilitated as much as possible.”